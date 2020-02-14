You are the owner of this article.
Area deaths for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Evanich, Joseph A. "Smokey Joe", 89, Schererville

Hubbard (nee Behning), Patricia A., 82, Griffith

Sanders, Walterine, 86, East Chicago

Snyder, Edwin, 75, Lansing

Spisak, Larry H., 92, Merrillville

Walker, Sharon, 82, Schererville

Walsh, Turila "Trilly", 68, Kouts

Zima (nee Sencaj), Heidi, 75, Schererville

