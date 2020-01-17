Banks, Christine, 58, Griffith
Cowgill, Edwin, 82, Crown Point
Gilbertsen, Gale Theresa, 73, Saint Augustine, FL
Hoard, June Catherine, 91, Merritt Island, FL
Huizenga (nee DeVries), Evelyn F., 80, Munster
Keilman (nee Jerz), Irene J., 90, Lansing
Kotso, Victor, 92, Formerly of Hammond/Merrillville
Kouris, George R., 92, Highland
Rainford, Joyce D., 89, Lake Village, IN
Ryan, Thomas A., xx, Winchester, VA
Skinner, Karen, 60, Lowell
Solis, Nicholas J., 75, East Chicago
Sulak (nee Meister), Helen L., 77, Hobart