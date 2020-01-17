{{featured_button_text}}

Banks, Christine, 58, Griffith

Cowgill, Edwin, 82, Crown Point

Gilbertsen, Gale Theresa, 73, Saint Augustine, FL

Hoard, June Catherine, 91, Merritt Island, FL

Huizenga (nee DeVries), Evelyn F., 80, Munster

Keilman (nee Jerz), Irene J., 90, Lansing

Kotso, Victor, 92, Formerly of Hammond/Merrillville

Kouris, George R., 92, Highland

Rainford, Joyce D., 89, Lake Village, IN

Ryan, Thomas A., xx, Winchester, VA

Skinner, Karen, 60, Lowell

Solis, Nicholas J., 75, East Chicago

Sulak (nee Meister), Helen L., 77, Hobart

