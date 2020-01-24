You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Area deaths for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Area deaths for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Christianson, David, Schererville

Coapstick (nee Bell), Dianna Kim, 72, Highland

Crabtree Legler, Libby Marie, 85, Beaver Dam, KY

Frederisy, William B., 79, Chicago

Gambino, Carmen P., 86, Schererville

Horn, Kenneth L., 64, Griffith

Povse, Olga H., 99, Lansing/Formerly of Chicago

Robbins, Patricia Marie, 63, Crown Point

Vorkapich, Mary G., 99, Portage

Wille (nee Shaffer), Eve A., 90, Schererville

Witke, Dolly A., 72, Crown Point

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts