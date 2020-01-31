Area deaths for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Bohney (nee Reiplinger), Doris E., 92, Schererville

Corcoran (nee Goff), Barbara M., 90, Highland

Fike, Clarence E., 100, Dolton

Greene (nee Collins), Lela Mae, Formerly of Cedar Lake

Gunderson, Morton L., 87, Lowell

Holt, Robert "Bob", 73, Munster

Isbell, Jimmy, 60, Hammond

Jones, Richard G., 71, Highland

LeVine, Kathryn, 91, Lowell

Nowzaradan, Philip, 76, Valparaiso

Schultz, James Conn, 80, Green Valley, AZ

Thomas (nee Ruczak), Anne, 90, Lansing

Walker, Otha Lee, 78, East Chicago

White (nee Einikis), Laura S., 91, Holly Hill, FL

