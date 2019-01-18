Try 1 month for 99¢

DeVoe II, Lorenzo, 54, Augusta, Georgia

Dombrowski, Lawrence B., 69, St. John

Esch, John E.

Florios, Alfred J., 86, Jacksonville, Florida

Gamblin, Brian J., 49, Hammond, died Jan. 13, 2019.

Goralka, Kristine Mary, 61, Chicago

Hasse, Donald F., 77, Schererville

Keyl, Carol, 77, Schererville

Miestowski, Stanley Z., 81, Valparaiso

Norsweather, Kenneth Steven, 65, East Chicago

Petersen, Michael Rae, 57, Hammond

Piekarczyk, Dr. Paul Leonard, 70, Hammond/ Mishawaka

Ramirez, James John, 65, Hobart

Sisco, John C., 90, Lynwood, Illinois

Springman Jr., Carl Edwin, 63

Stevens, Beverly "Bee", 87, Merrillville

Williams Jr., Joseph, 28, Puyallup, Washington

