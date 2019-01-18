DeVoe II, Lorenzo, 54, Augusta, Georgia
Dombrowski, Lawrence B., 69, St. John
Esch, John E.
Florios, Alfred J., 86, Jacksonville, Florida
Gamblin, Brian J., 49, Hammond, died Jan. 13, 2019.
Goralka, Kristine Mary, 61, Chicago
Hasse, Donald F., 77, Schererville
Keyl, Carol, 77, Schererville
Miestowski, Stanley Z., 81, Valparaiso
Norsweather, Kenneth Steven, 65, East Chicago
Petersen, Michael Rae, 57, Hammond
Piekarczyk, Dr. Paul Leonard, 70, Hammond/ Mishawaka
Ramirez, James John, 65, Hobart
Sisco, John C., 90, Lynwood, Illinois
Springman Jr., Carl Edwin, 63
Stevens, Beverly "Bee", 87, Merrillville
Williams Jr., Joseph, 28, Puyallup, Washington