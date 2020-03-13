You are the owner of this article.
Area deaths for Friday, March 13, 2020

Dye, Barbara E., 79, Highland

Lewis, Boyd "Stewart", 81, Crown Point

Marsh, Rogers, 79, Highland

Miller, Edna Jane, 88, Lowell

Miller, Glen A., 69, Cedar Lake

Norfleet, Mary Jane, 81, Valparaiso

Rzonca (nee Skorupski), Mary Louise, 91, Chicago

Tripenfeldas, John E., 83, North Judson, IN

Tutlewski, William J., 72, Dune Acres, IN

Watkins (nee Hoffman), Virginia "Pinkie", 97, Hebron

