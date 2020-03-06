You are the owner of this article.
Area deaths for Friday, March 6, 202

Anton, Al,84, Dyer

Billings, Richard Lee, 76, Portage

Charles, Douglas M., 76, Crown Point

Hoogeveen, Jacob, 85, Crown Point

Idzik, Charlene J., 66, South Bend

Kuehl (nee Birky) , Lois Evelyn, 100, Valparaiso

Minard, Marvin M., 83, Dyer

Peters (nee Gregorovich), Joan I. "Pat", 83, Whiting

Rhines-Walker, Adellus, 69, Gary

Rosiecki (nee Ledak), Mary, 92, Lake Station

Rosowicz, Thomas T. "Smokey", 83

Samargin (nee Ciochetti), Diana Catherine, 92

Tonkovich, Gilberte, 94, South Bend

