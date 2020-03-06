Area deaths for Friday, March 6, 202

Anton, Al,84, Dyer
Billings, Richard Lee, 76, Portage
Charles, Douglas M., 76, Crown Point
Hoogeveen, Jacob, 85, Crown Point
Idzik, Charlene J., 66, South Bend
Kuehl (nee Birky) , Lois Evelyn, 100, Valparaiso
Minard, Marvin M., 83, Dyer
Peters (nee Gregorovich), Joan I. "Pat", 83, Whiting
Rhines-Walker, Adellus, 69, Gary
Rosiecki (nee Ledak), Mary, 92, Lake Station
Rosowicz, Thomas T. "Smokey", 83
Samargin (nee Ciochetti), Diana Catherine, 92
Tonkovich, Gilberte, 94, South Bend
Times Staff
