Banks, Eddie L., 85, East Chicago

Crisman (nee Green), Sue Ellen, 81, Crown Point

James, Jared Scott, 21, Hobart

Kortum (nee Page), Lillian, 83, South Holland

Krasoczka, Martha Athena, 60, Valparaiso

Schiemann, Jeffery David, 60, Hammond

Stone, Karen M., 63, Merrillville

Summers (nee Thompson), Donnabelle, 88, Crown Point

Szyp, Josephine Elizabeth, 92, Rockford, IL

Vrtikapa (nee Carter), Jeri, 91, Valparaiso

Yniguez, Ralph P., 79, Valparaiso

