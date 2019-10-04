Banks, Eddie L., 85, East Chicago
Crisman (nee Green), Sue Ellen, 81, Crown Point
James, Jared Scott, 21, Hobart
Kortum (nee Page), Lillian, 83, South Holland
Krasoczka, Martha Athena, 60, Valparaiso
Schiemann, Jeffery David, 60, Hammond
Stone, Karen M., 63, Merrillville
Summers (nee Thompson), Donnabelle, 88, Crown Point
Szyp, Josephine Elizabeth, 92, Rockford, IL
Vrtikapa (nee Carter), Jeri, 91, Valparaiso
Yniguez, Ralph P., 79, Valparaiso
