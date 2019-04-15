{{featured_button_text}}

Carnavacciolo, Alexander V. "Alex", 90, Munster

Gross, Cecelia "Ceil" V., 92, Crown Point

Jones, Franklin J., 79, Hammond

Menefee, Sandra May, 69, Chesterton

Mybeck, Robert "Bob" C., 90, Hammond

Presta, Nicholas E., 21, Dyer