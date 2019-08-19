Campbell, Betty L., 85, Dyer
Frankus, Andrew, 84, Valparaiso
Mayer, David C., 83, Hobart
Murdock Jr., Clarence "Bud", 82, Valparaiso
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Vasquez, Charles R. "Chico", 93
Whitman, Donald L., 98, Valparaiso
Wilck, Gerald Keith, 83, Hammond
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!