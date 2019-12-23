Beach, Richard Louis, 85, Valparaiso
Bieda, Carol Ann, 64, Westfield
Dawkins Sr., Phillip Douglas, 78, Huntington Beach, CA
Gutierrez, Daniel "Danny", 68, Schererville
Haberlin, Alice, 91, Lowell
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
James, Robert S., 92, Crown Point
Webster, Lionel, 92, Schererville
Wisner Tilley, Estelle L. "Tootie", 85, Chicago
Wood, William W. "Woody", 66, Avilla
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter