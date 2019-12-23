{{featured_button_text}}

Beach, Richard Louis, 85, Valparaiso

Bieda, Carol Ann, 64, Westfield

Dawkins Sr., Phillip Douglas, 78, Huntington Beach, CA

Gutierrez, Daniel "Danny", 68, Schererville

Haberlin, Alice, 91, Lowell

James, Robert S., 92, Crown Point

Morgan, Berthetta

Webster, Lionel, 92, Schererville

Wisner Tilley, Estelle L. "Tootie", 85, Chicago

Wood, William W. "Woody", 66, Avilla

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.