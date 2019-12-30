{{featured_button_text}}

Harbin, Georgia D., 92, Schererville

Augenstine, Raymond, 90

Zeman, Millie, 79, Munster

McDonald, Robert Vincent, 86, Porter

Pavelka, Mary, 85, Valparaiso

