Harbin, Georgia D., 92, Schererville
Augenstine, Raymond, 90
Zeman, Millie, 79, Munster
McDonald, Robert Vincent, 86, Porter
Pavelka, Mary, 85, Valparaiso
Harbin, Georgia D., 92, Schererville
Augenstine, Raymond, 90
Zeman, Millie, 79, Munster
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
McDonald, Robert Vincent, 86, Porter
Pavelka, Mary, 85, Valparaiso
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Night/Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.