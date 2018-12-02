Try 1 month for 99¢

Andros (nee Chakos), Mary C., 95, Merrillville

Barnes (nee Diggs), Estene, 91, Gary

Bullard (nee Proctor), Deborah L., 67, Hammond

Emerson, Darlene, 66, DeMotte

Gaines, Ronald W., 80, Valparaiso

Goubeaux, Leila M., 96, Highland

Hardrick, John, 66, Chicago

Hehr (nee Bander), Lillian Margaret, 86, Richland, Washington

McGinty, Gary Neal, 71, Knoxville, Tennessee

Sasser, Rudolph "Rudy,” 89, Hammond

Steindler, Barbara A., 56, Chesterton

Urbanski, Fred, 73, Sullivan, Illinois

Zima, Robert, 72, Schererville

Zona, Paul C., 67, Michigan City

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags