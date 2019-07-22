{{featured_button_text}}

Anderson, Warner "Red", 82, Griffith

Groen, Frank, 90, Munster

Kostoff Jr., George "Rock", 96, Hammond

Poortinga, Richard, 94, Munster

Wright, Joel David, Merrillville

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.