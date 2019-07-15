{{featured_button_text}}

Baltrus (nee Saberniak), Joann, 81, Lansing

Kaminsky (nee Jancosek), Ann Marie, 92, Whiting

Kapral, Andrew Joseph, 78, Highland

Kugler, Caryl I., 80, Valparaiso

