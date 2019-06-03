Bowen, Mary T., 87, Valparaiso
Kobus, Norma J., 77, Leesburg, FL
Lekas, Anthony N., 87, New Port Richey, FL
Perez, Roger, 54
Spagna, Dennis P., 74, Kouts
Warwick, Catherine "Kitty" Frances, 85, Valparaiso
Wilhelm, Nancy Hadley, 82, Clear Lake
