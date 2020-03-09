Area deaths for Monday, March 9, 2020

Michalec, Karl J., 92, Calumet Township

Moore, Robert Roy, 81, Lake Station

Parsanko, Ronald J. "Ronnie", 65, St. John 

Richards, James Joseph, 94, Munster

Ruesken, Lois H., 87, Griffith

Siar, Charles, 84, Portage

Tangney, Nancy L. 

Taylor, Mary Ann, 93, Lowell

