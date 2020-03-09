Area deaths for Monday, March 9, 2020

Michalec, Karl J., 92, Calumet Township
Moore, Robert Roy, 81, Lake Station
Parsanko, Ronald J. "Ronnie", 65, St. John
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Richards, James Joseph, 94, Munster
Ruesken, Lois H., 87, Griffith
Siar, Charles, 84, Portage
Tangney, Nancy L.
Taylor, Mary Ann, 93, Lowell