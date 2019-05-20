{{featured_button_text}}

Evans, Lois M., 84, Gary (Calumet Township)

Black, Marjorie E., 94, Hebron/DeMotte

Mis, Valentine, 97, East Chicago

Nowak (Krawczyk), Lillian B., 84, Munster

Seegers, Paul, 82, Crown Point

Siegle, Kenneth "Beef", 69, Highland

Puent, Gerard A.