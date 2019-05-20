Evans, Lois M., 84, Gary (Calumet Township)
Black, Marjorie E., 94, Hebron/DeMotte
Mis, Valentine, 97, East Chicago
Nowak (Krawczyk), Lillian B., 84, Munster
Seegers, Paul, 82, Crown Point
Siegle, Kenneth "Beef", 69, Highland
Puent, Gerard A.
