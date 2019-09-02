{{featured_button_text}}

Buckman, Ray L., 84, Crown Point

Gosnell, Rev. David H., 79, Westville, IN

Hansen, Roy, 90, Noblesville

Oberman (nee Nakoff), Helen E., Orland Park

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Rowe, David Bruce, 74, Merrillville

Rzonca (nee Klapkowski), Christine, 68, Hammond

Stincic, Albert "Al" G., 82, Cedar Lake

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.