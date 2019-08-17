{{featured_button_text}}

Castagna (nee Wallace), Norma Jean, 87, Crown Point

Chappo, Matilda, 90, South Haven

Demeter, Joseph P., 83, Crown Point

Hall, Edward Jay, 60, Highland

Hannon (nee Stallbaum),Helen Lorraine, 92, Rensselaer

Massa, Barbara A., Griffith

Nate, Madelyn Kathleen "Maddy", 14, St. John

