Ivanick, John P., 89, Lowell

Novak L., Robert "Bob", 66, Bloomington, IL

Thornberry, Calvin R., 94, Crown Point

White Sr., Raymond E. "Big Ray", 79, Crown Point

Wilson, Norma F., 76, Portage

