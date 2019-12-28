{{featured_button_text}}

Doedtman, Norbert John, 85, Lowell

Hughes, Dolores, 87

Johnson, Marlene M., 84, Hammond

Metzger, Kathleen, 61, Hammond

Martinson, Nancy L., 82, Lowell

Nordyke, Chester A. "Chet", 67, Highland

Tight, Dolores Mae, 91, Valparaiso

Von Almen, Maurice D., 98, Merrillville

Watt, James H., 89, Munster

Weyant (nee Butler), Louise A., 82, Portage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.