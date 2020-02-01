You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Area deaths for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Area deaths for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Ard-Ray, Constance I., 75, East Chicago

Bachman, Margaret Jane "Peggy", Bloomington, IN

Elston, Jean Louise, 71, Valparaiso

Schultz, James Conn, 80, Green Valley, AZ

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts