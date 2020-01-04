{{featured_button_text}}

Doe (Akins), Sandra Kay, 73, Burnham, IL

Dommer, Sandra L., 72, Valparaiso

Fenyes (nee Chizmadia), Elizabeth, 99, Munster

Galka (nee Underwood), Delores Maxine, 92, Mesa, AZ

Kirleis, Walter "Bob", 93, Valparaiso

Mayersky, Janet, 86, Valparaiso

Obsitnik, Agnes M., 88

Seneczko, Emil, 89, Valparaiso

Swafford III, James A."Jimmy", 41, Hammond

Swanson, Ruth T., 88, Hammond

Whitten, Ben A., 67, Dyer

