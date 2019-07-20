Bean, Robert C. "Bob", 65, Griffith
Csonka, John P., 87, Calumet City
Macenski, Michael, 89, Hammond
McGinnis, Marian M., 84, Valparaiso
Rappatta, Thelma, 86, Portage
Siewin, Devin James Allen, 19, Valparaiso
Wright, Joel David, Merrillville
Zeman, Florence A., 101, Lansing
