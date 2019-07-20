{{featured_button_text}}

Bean, Robert C. "Bob", 65, Griffith

Csonka, John P., 87, Calumet City

Macenski, Michael, 89, Hammond

McGinnis, Marian M., 84, Valparaiso

Rappatta, Thelma, 86, Portage

Siewin, Devin James Allen, 19, Valparaiso

Wright, Joel David, Merrillville

Zeman, Florence A., 101, Lansing

