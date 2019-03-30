Madura, Carl J., 88, Hammond
Morris, Susan M., 72, Hammond
Daxe, Gloria J.E., 77
Garcia, Susan Gail, 70, St. John
Glenn, Harold Carl, 77, Portage
Jones, Frances, 85, Crown Point
Madura, Carl J., 88, Hammond
Morris, Susan M., 72, Hammond
Daxe, Gloria J.E., 77
Garcia, Susan Gail, 70, St. John
Glenn, Harold Carl, 77, Portage
Jones, Frances, 85, Crown Point
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.