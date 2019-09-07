{{featured_button_text}}

Glade, Elmer, 84, Lowell

Mihailovich, Steven M., 44, Merrillville

Niebling, George J., 65, Dyer

Samuels, Quentin Earl, 56, Crown Point

Smierciak, Therese "Terri" Marie, 63, St. John

Strehler, Kimberly Lynn, 39, Michigan City

Zorniger, Arthur D., 82, Crown Point

