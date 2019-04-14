{{featured_button_text}}

Blake Jr., John K., 73, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Denson Sr., Rev. Kary, 92, East Chicago

Fletcher "Fletch", Richard, 70, Merrillville

Harbin, Sally S., 88, Schererville

Klamczynski , Alfred J., 92, Hammond

Knarr, Thomas C., 80, Big Canoe, Georgia

Kucharski, Kenneth W., 78, Dyer

Markovich, William A. "Bird", 90, Hammond

Pritchett, Mildred Farlow, 99, Munster and formerly of Hammond

Rytel, Mildred, 92, Highland

Sabau, Richard "Dick" Dean, 70, Crown Point

Shoemaker (nee Blythe), Nettie M., 99, Hammond

Smith, Edna J., 97, Crown Point

Spaulding, Clifford "Brad", 58, Valparaiso

Strayer, Larry M., 80, St. John and formerly of Griffith

Vargas, Vincent, 70, Gary