Batusic (nee Pavlovic), Kathryn "Katie", 93, Crown Point

Bieschke, William J., 97, Calumet City, Illinois

Brosseau, Thomas L., 83, Highland

Curtis (nee Poludniak), Dorothy Celia, 92, Highland

Di Cento, Virginia R., 98, Knoxville, Tennessee

Downing, Carolyn Sue, 76, Griffith

Ellis, Timothy "Tim" D., Westville, Indiana

Galvan, Anthony C., 64, Lansing, Illinois

Granberg, John Leonard, 86, St. John

Granberg, Stephanie Frances, 79, St. John

Guzman, Salvador R., 85, Schererville

Higuet, Barbara Jean, 80, Hobart

James (nee Teagar), Louise "Weezie", 72, Crown Point

McCarthy (nee Lawler), Ruth, 89, Munster

Nance (nee Walker), Juanita Mae, 88, Hammond

Opalka, Cheryl Ann, 68, Gary

Scheub, JoAnne "Judy" (Moreland), 81, Ooltewah, Tennessee

Serban (nee Ramirez), Anita, 56, Hammond

Thomas, Joan Marie (Grunewald), 57, Munster

Trinidad (nee Guerrero), Aurora "Chita", 91, Merrillville

Viedenkamp (nee Chermak), Ann J., 91, Schererville

Vincent "Rod", Rodney D., 81, Whiting

Volkoff, Ron, 71, Munster

Walla, Betty P., 92, Merrillville

Wert, Kermit, 71, Crown Point