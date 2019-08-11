{{featured_button_text}}

Biaton (nee Mackiewicz), Esther R., Orland Park

Demaree, Honor, 102, Merrillville

Foor, Robert Gene, 96, Bloomington

Gutierrez (nee Perez), Helen, 65, Crown Point

Guzman, Anselmo, 100, Rensselaer

Harrigan, Patricia Ann, 87, Hobart

Hostettler, Lowell Keith, 71, Portage

Kavanaugh, Michael Thomas, 76, Hammond

Klodnicki, Geraldine F., 90, Chicago

Meyer (nee Romanowski), Esther C., 98, Crown Point

Offerman, Daniel Lee, 67, St. John

Perry (nee White), Betty Jean, 58, Hammond

Ramos, Elena, 81, Hammond

Rentschler, Michael Allen, 53, Valparaiso

Ritz, Audrey, 103, Crown Point

Ruzycki Jr., Casimir J. "Bud", 75, Highland

Sancya, Derek Joseph, 18, Dyer

Walsh (nee Noack), Loide "Lou", 97, Crown Point

White Sr., Raymond E. "Big Ray", 79, Crown Point

