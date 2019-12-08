{{featured_button_text}}

Artim, Helen, 91, Clayton, MO/Formerly of Munster

Bac, Joseph J. "Joe", Sarasota, FL/Formerly of East Chicago

Baron, Amy L., 59, Whiting

Bettin, Richard M., 66, Valparaiso

Booker, Robert O. "Bob", 72, Griffith

Bos, Benjamin, 75, Dyer

Brown Jones, Evangelist Jannie Belle, 79, Hammond

Bryan, Carolyn Lee, 79, Calumet City

Cox, Herbert "Larry", 87, Portage

Dwyer (nee Paolinetti), Carol Ann, 66, Schererville

Graves Jr., Randolph "Randy", 71, Schererville

Greek (nee Shallberg), Barbara R. "Bobbie", 92, Crown Point

Heilmeyer (nee Krejcir), Helen L., 39, Calumet Township

Hinkel (nee Francuz), Joan, 101, Hammond

Hubbard, Brent J., 50, Spicewood, TX

Jager, Ronald, 74, Hammond

Jones, Albert J., 76, Calumet Township

Leach (nee Weber), Doris Elizabeth, 96, Merrillville

Loda, Marguerite "June", 82, Merrillville

McCauley Jr., James M. "Jimmy", 68, Hammond

Pavelka, Nancy Jean, 76, Dyer

Schnell, Florence R., 92, Munster

Schoop (nee DeGroot), Jeanette E., 73, Hammond

Swets, Mark T., 63

Szczepanski (nee Carrubba), Dorothy C., 94, Valparaiso

VanderTuuk, Timothy D., 79, Hebron

Vellegas, Nicholas E., 62, Cedar Lake

