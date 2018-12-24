Area deaths for Sunday, December 24 36 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Garcia, Francisca, 84, Dyer Miniat, Ronald Michael, 89, Chicago Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary promotion Check out The Times' Best of the Region 2018 winners See who voters selected in 130 categories as the best in the Region in 2018. More Latest Local Offers Andy Koultourides DDS, Ridge Dental Care Don't Fear the Dentist - Our caring dentists in Munster are calming and patient, and understand exactly how to help ease your fears. (219) 544-3438 Hodson Coin Turn in your old gold and platinum for instant cash at Hosdon Coins!!! Call us or stop in today! (219) 924-3555 Stevenson and Fairchild OMS Don’t be afraid to Smile. Call us today for a dental implant consultation at 219-736-1401