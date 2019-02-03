Crisman, Allan O., 76, Carlsbad, California, formerly of Miller Beach, Indiana
Dye, Jack R., 79, Chesterton and Clendenin, West Virginia
Evans, David A., 76, Crown Point
Genovese, Gwen, 78, Chesterton
Jensen, Judith "Judy" Barker, 51, Truckee, California
Jones Sr., "LC", Leonard Carl, 87, Hammond
Kutzler, Joyce M. (nee Stoudt), 89, Crown Point
Lawton, Audrey "Grace", 100, Valparaiso , formerly of Ridgewood, New Jersey
Metlovska, Danica, 87, Crown Point
Noy, Martin "Marty", 61, Calumet City, Illinois
Paree, Thomas, 60, Hebron, Indiana
Peradotto, Lorraine M. (nee Obajtek), 87, Hegewisch, Illinois
Rodenburg, Patricia Helen (nee Monsma), 87, formerly of Munster
Rodriguez , Debbie (nee Phillipov), 68, Valparaiso
Sanchez, George John, 55, East Chicago
Schoon, Robert K., 33, Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Munster
Siska, Edward J., 54, Portage
Skotadis, Nick, 92, St. John
Trimble, Ermyl Joan Johnson, LaPorte
Tuscan, Delores Joyce (nee Maglich), 88, Lansing, Illinois
Verrett, Kathleen Gail (nee Wurm), 70, Lansing, Illinois, formerly of South Holland, Illinois
Walker, Shirley Ida Platz, 84, Chicago, formerly of Gary
Welch Sr., Donald L., 85, Merrillville