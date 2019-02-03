Try 1 month for 99¢

Crisman, Allan O., 76, Carlsbad, California, formerly of Miller Beach, Indiana

Dye, Jack R., 79, Chesterton and Clendenin, West Virginia

Evans, David A., 76, Crown Point

Genovese, Gwen, 78, Chesterton

Jensen, Judith "Judy" Barker, 51, Truckee, California

Jones Sr., "LC", Leonard Carl, 87, Hammond

Kutzler, Joyce M. (nee Stoudt), 89, Crown Point

Lawton, Audrey "Grace", 100, Valparaiso , formerly of Ridgewood, New Jersey

Metlovska, Danica, 87, Crown Point

Noy, Martin "Marty", 61, Calumet City, Illinois

Paree, Thomas, 60, Hebron, Indiana

Peradotto, Lorraine M. (nee Obajtek), 87, Hegewisch, Illinois

Rodenburg, Patricia Helen (nee Monsma), 87, formerly of Munster

Rodriguez , Debbie (nee Phillipov), 68, Valparaiso

Sanchez, George John, 55, East Chicago

Schoon, Robert K., 33, Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Munster

Siska, Edward J., 54, Portage

Skotadis, Nick, 92, St. John

Trimble, Ermyl Joan Johnson, LaPorte

Tuscan, Delores Joyce (nee Maglich), 88, Lansing, Illinois

Verrett, Kathleen Gail (nee Wurm), 70, Lansing, Illinois, formerly of South Holland, Illinois

Walker, Shirley Ida Platz, 84, Chicago, formerly of Gary

Welch Sr., Donald L., 85, Merrillville

