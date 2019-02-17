Try 1 month for 99¢

Barile Jr., John, 95, Valparaiso

Cameron, Armoni Meiyon "Moni", McCordsville, Indiana

Dolan, Mark, 71, Rosemont, Illinois, Formerly of Lansing, Illinois

Ferguson, Joan Beverly (nee Dunne), 89, Highland

Floyd, Harold Gene, 89, Hammond

Gajdik, Cynthia "Bibs" (nee Prasco), Hammond

Granger, Stacey L., 48, Crown Point

Hornyak, Rita H. (nee Pilarcik), 95, East Chicago

Koppitz, Ann Marie P. (nee Romano), 88, Merrillville

Larson, Ernest E., 82, Schererville

Mastey, Judith "Judy" A. (nee Bober), 76, Highland

Meyers, Marion Deyo, 96, Bolivia, North Carolina

Michelin, Assunta, 99, Calumet City, Illinois

Payne, Clarence "Edd", Gary

Samson, Dennis Ray, 70, Merrillville

Schultz, Clarence "Dutch", 86, Highland

Schultz, Marilyn L., 88, Crown Point

Spurlock, Shaw W., 64, Hobart

Strubel, Ronald J., 74, Hammond

Traficante, Cosimo J., 84, Schererville

Wheeler, Douglas E., 59, Palm Harbor, Florida, Formerly of Hammond

