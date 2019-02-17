Barile Jr., John, 95, Valparaiso
Cameron, Armoni Meiyon "Moni", McCordsville, Indiana
Dolan, Mark, 71, Rosemont, Illinois, Formerly of Lansing, Illinois
Ferguson, Joan Beverly (nee Dunne), 89, Highland
Floyd, Harold Gene, 89, Hammond
Gajdik, Cynthia "Bibs" (nee Prasco), Hammond
Granger, Stacey L., 48, Crown Point
Hornyak, Rita H. (nee Pilarcik), 95, East Chicago
Koppitz, Ann Marie P. (nee Romano), 88, Merrillville
Larson, Ernest E., 82, Schererville
Mastey, Judith "Judy" A. (nee Bober), 76, Highland
Meyers, Marion Deyo, 96, Bolivia, North Carolina
Michelin, Assunta, 99, Calumet City, Illinois
Payne, Clarence "Edd", Gary
Samson, Dennis Ray, 70, Merrillville
Schultz, Clarence "Dutch", 86, Highland
Schultz, Marilyn L., 88, Crown Point
Spurlock, Shaw W., 64, Hobart
Strubel, Ronald J., 74, Hammond
Traficante, Cosimo J., 84, Schererville
Wheeler, Douglas E., 59, Palm Harbor, Florida, Formerly of Hammond