Area deaths for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Anderson, Dorothy, 92, Lowell
Benes, James N., 80, Munster
Garriott, Glenda Mae, 80, Hobart
Griffin, Joseph P., 58, Chicago
Haburjak, Kathleen, 83, Portage
Harris (nee Julkes), Earline, 85, Crown Point/East Chicago
Hidalgo (nee Hernandez), Beatrice, 95, Hammond
Homola, Sharon Ann, 54, LaPorte
Nickoloff, Ellen George, 94, St. Louis
Ostapchuk, Valerie Lynn, 55, Highland
Pavel (nee Rehtorik), Patricia, 93, Hobart
Pflanzer, Peter J., 81, Dyer
Tomich, Aleksandar "Aleks", 84
Unander, Alan W., 75, Hebron
Villarruel, Ernesto, 64, Electric City, Washington