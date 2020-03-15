Area deaths for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Anderson, Dorothy, 92, Lowell

Benes, James N., 80, Munster

Garriott, Glenda Mae, 80, Hobart

Griffin, Joseph P., 58, Chicago

Haburjak, Kathleen, 83, Portage

Harris (nee Julkes), Earline, 85, Crown Point/East Chicago

Hidalgo (nee Hernandez), Beatrice, 95, Hammond

Homola, Sharon Ann, 54, LaPorte

Nickoloff, Ellen George, 94, St. Louis

Ostapchuk, Valerie Lynn, 55, Highland

Pavel (nee Rehtorik), Patricia, 93, Hobart

Pflanzer, Peter J., 81, Dyer

Tomich, Aleksandar "Aleks", 84

Unander, Alan W., 75, Hebron

Villarruel, Ernesto, 64, Electric City, Washington

