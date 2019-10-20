{{featured_button_text}}

Crist, Steven Robert, 76, Schererville

Drever, Douglas, 88, Evarts, KY

Eden (nee Oprish), Corky (Cornelia), 94, Munster

Horak, James Frank, 72, Munster

Kaleta, Madelyn, 77, Wheatfield, IN

Mack, Susan Kaye, 60, East Chicago

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Patterson (nee Wise), Karen, 64, Breaux Bridge, LA

Scheub, Harold E., 88, Madison, WI

Schwerman (nee Adams), Gladys, Merrillville

Wilkes, Brian Paul, 56, Gainesville, FL

Wright, Leonila "Lila", 67, Schererville

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.