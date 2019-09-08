{{featured_button_text}}

Abila, Consuelo "Connie", 85, Hobart

Balitewicz (nee Bartock), Bette Bernice, 78, Westville, IN

Bednarz, Walter L., 93, Lansing

Bielak Sr., James, 83, Highland

Branic (nee Bellamy), Grace Gibbs, 89, Carmel

Carter (nee Vester), Dorothy L., 98, Hammond

Claussen, Ellen L., 81, Hobart

Costello, Gloria M., 89, Plainfield, IN

Dunfee, Guy T., 82, Hammond

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Kregel, Eugene "Gene" P., 85, Griffith

Lukasik, Mary, 100, Highland

Moffett, Darcel "Darc" R., Decatur, MI/Formerly of Munster

Magana, Elena Loza, 88, East Chicago

Ortegon, Jorge "Mr. O" Luis, 78, Columbia, SC

Pauk, Julius "Julie", 87, Crown Point

Petersen, Robert Michael, 89, Beecher, IL

Smierciak, Therese "Terri" Marie, 63, St. John

Stahlhut, Judith L., 78, St. John

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.