Adams, Betty R., 96, Dyer

Bachurek, Philip J., 75, Whiting

Bowles, Bonnie Lou, 88, Portage

Cavazos, Jaime, 56, East Chicago

Chevigny, John "Jack" Edward, 83, Schererville

DeGoey, William J., 76, Wheatfield, Indiana

Dommer, Shirley Maxine, 96

Kozlowski, Gertrude "Gertie" (nee Burski), 91, Hammond

Kuske, Carol Ann Langley, 71, Coats, North Carolina/Hammond

Lamphier, Glenna Kay, 75, North Judson, Indiana

McLaughlin, William E. "Inks," 90, Calumet City

McLeod, Cynthia Polakis, 61, Crown Point

McQuigg, Sandra Jean (nee Pelhank), 77, Hammond

Moise, Robert Noah, 91, Chandler, Arizona

Nolan, Shirley E. (nee Hawn), 84, Crown Point, formerly of St. John

O'Donnell, Margaret, 54, Cedar Lake

Perrone, Raymond, 64, Valparaiso

Ristich, Dorothy (nee Mitseff), 91, Lake County, Indiana

Torres, Ramiro R. "Rocky," 71, Cedar Lake

Watkins, Clara E., 78, Hammond

Watson, Otis, 89, East Chicago

