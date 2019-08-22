{{featured_button_text}}

Brown, Lillie Pearl "Love", 72, East Chicago 

Hatten, Margarita Von, 77, East Chicago

Michelin (nee Kulik), Kathleen V., 83, Hobart

Otano, Robert, 53, Crown Point

Rushnok, Frances Adele, 81, Ashland, OH/Formerly of Valparaiso

Slepcevich, Sherlianne, 63, Crown Point

Vasquez, Charles R. "Chico", 93

