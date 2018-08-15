Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Allegret, Valarie I. (nee Moore), 87, Alma, Illinois, formerly of Hammond

Ballah, Mary, 86, Griffith

Beilby, Ruth Elizabeth, 94, Hammond

DiFatta, Theresa (nee Knipp), Gary

Manich, Steve W., 92, Highland

Miller, Kirk Thomas, 68, Dunedin, Florida, formerly of Hobart

Montano, Maria R. "Cuca," 93, Portage, formerly of Gary

Parratt, Jason Lee "Tiny," 42, Steger, Illinois, formerly of Lynwood

Staton, Diane Carr, 82, Medway, Massachusettes

Taber, Donald Keith, 90, Hebron

Turczi, Meredith J. O'Meara, 98, Merrillville/Hammond

Ver Meulen, Dan J., 91, Crown Point

Wyant, Cathleen A. (nee Bolch), 56, Hobart

