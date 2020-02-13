Area deaths for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

Area deaths for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Brent, Vick, 72, Dyer

Snyder Sr., Jerry Michael, 60, Michigan City

Koliboski (nee Lew), Theresa, 90, Schererville

Kucer, Donald, 83, Highland

Kuhn, Robert Charles, 94, Round Lake, IL

Torres (nee Martinez), Emma, 87, East Chicago

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts