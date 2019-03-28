Bronowski (nee Perunko), Dorothy J., 93, Merrillville
DeYoung, David Andrew, 69, Schererville
Granger, Billie-Faye, 69, Florida/ Formerly of Michigan City
Kostantios, Nick, 88, Crown Point
LaBarge (nee Bruno), Antoinette , 93, Griffith
Schuster (nee Coffman), Nadine H., 86, Hebron, Indiana
Schwartz, Estelle Bernice, 72, Highland Beach, Florida
Szigeti (nee Burmas), Marie, 102, Lansing, Illinois
Wasielewski, Gregory Norbert, 62, Indiana/ Formerly of Pulaski, Wisconsin
Zasada Sr., Dennis J., 79, Valparaiso