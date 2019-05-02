{{featured_button_text}}

Boles, Nancy, formerly of Crown Point

Boyer, Elizabeth (Betty), 97, Munster

Carpenter, Marsha M. "Bottsie", Schererville, formerly of East Chicago

DeGraff, Anthony "Tony", 91, South Holland

Eckrich (nee Reed), Barbara Jean, 67, Highland

Jackson (nee McKay), Patricia "Pat", 89, Highland

Krause, Ronald P., 75, Las Vegas

Olovich II, Richard A., 32, Lafayette

Russell, Barbara R., 81, Morocco/Crown Point

Tutto, Kathe, 86, Schereville

Wagner (nee Mulvihill), Carol Jean, Merrillville

Waszkiewicz (nee Walters), Lucille, 86, East Side