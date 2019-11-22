Brand, Audrey N., 92, Valparaiso
Cristea (nee Schramm), Terese Marie, 58, Crown Point
Hill (nee Short), Marilyn, 81, Munster
Iddings Jr., Floyd K. "Sonny", 81, Hobart
McGinnity, Mary Lorraine, 95, Calumet City
Minninger, Joan K., 76, DeMotte
Tisdale, Birdell, 82, Hobart
