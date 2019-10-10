{{featured_button_text}}

Cueller, Frank, 81, Crown Point

Hershberger, Donald R., 83, Noblesville

Kaine, James L., 84, Whiting

Kendall, Joyce E., 80, Dyer

Nagel, Elizabeth C., 94, Portage

Reinhertz, Gordon, 84, Valparaiso

Siss, Frederick E., 85, Crown Point

Worch, Donald E., 90, Valparaiso

