Blank (nee Hickman), Linda M., 63, Hebron

Crawford, Kennie "Grip", 47, East Chicago

Jenkins, Margaret Lorraine, 92, Lowell

Krupinski (nee Sikora), Irene C., 93, Hammond

Ozug (nee Tatsu), Teresa, 88, Merrillville

Ramos, Dianna L., 65, Sauk Village

Strbjak (nee Requarth), Marjorie M., 96, Whiting

Vjestica, Andjela, 88, Munster

Williamson, Billy, 91, Hobart

