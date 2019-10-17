{{featured_button_text}}

Balkema, Andrew John, 82, Crete, Illinois

Delrio, Paul M., 41, LaPorte

Dulla (nee Falatic), Ann Marie, 70, Hebron

Fuss, Clarice H., 75, Lansing

Galich, Yvonne B., 77, Hobart

Gasich, Barbara L., 57, Sarasota, Florida

Gordon, Dr. Michael, 94, Winston, Georgia

Obrenski (nee Hmurovic), Margaret A., 96, Whiting/DeMotte

Reynolds, Deborah "Debbi" Ann, 67, Portage

Ruley Jr., C. Dorsey, 68, Corpus Christi, Texas

Schoon, Peter C., 67, Lowell

Williamson, Rosalie, 100, Valparaiso

