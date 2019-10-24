{{featured_button_text}}

Grabovac (nee Lepacek), Stephanie, 93, Whiting

Guerrero (nee Davis), Dorothy F., 86, Hammond

Hansen, Sue, 65, Lowell

Hathaway, Jack W., 93, Crown Point

Hogg, John Malcolm "Jack", 73, Valparaiso

Hupke (nee Swenson), Annie, 97, Griffith

Jurecki (Blaszak), Barbara, 81, Lansing

Koble, Val, 83, Champaign, Illinois

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Laidlaw, William, 68, Lowell

Moore, John J., 65, Dyer

O'Malley, Francis Xavier, 100, Highland

Rodriguez Sr., Florencio, 83, Hatillo, Puerto Rico

Steininger (nee Welter), Linda C., 74, Plymouth

Szaller, Virginia J. "Virgie", 89, St. John

Tobin, Dorothy R., Munster

Wring (nee Porter), Mary L., 91, Crown Point

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.