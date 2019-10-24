Grabovac (nee Lepacek), Stephanie, 93, Whiting
Guerrero (nee Davis), Dorothy F., 86, Hammond
Hansen, Sue, 65, Lowell
Hathaway, Jack W., 93, Crown Point
Hogg, John Malcolm "Jack", 73, Valparaiso
Hupke (nee Swenson), Annie, 97, Griffith
Jurecki (Blaszak), Barbara, 81, Lansing
Koble, Val, 83, Champaign, Illinois
Laidlaw, William, 68, Lowell
Moore, John J., 65, Dyer
O'Malley, Francis Xavier, 100, Highland
Rodriguez Sr., Florencio, 83, Hatillo, Puerto Rico
Steininger (nee Welter), Linda C., 74, Plymouth
Szaller, Virginia J. "Virgie", 89, St. John
Tobin, Dorothy R., Munster
Wring (nee Porter), Mary L., 91, Crown Point