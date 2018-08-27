Arnold, Laura A. (nee Micka), 65
Bailey, Suzanne G. (nee Gauder), 99, Lake Forest, California, formerly of Crown Point
Barnes, Ronald Glenn, 75, Crown Point
Cheesbrough Jr., William A., 63, Griffith
Chismudy, Joan Ann, 79
Cox, Ralph, 76, DeMotte
Emery III, Don, 60, Crown Point
Fant, Mary "Nana," 96, Highland
Gorby, Dennis Leo, 72, Crown Point
Hurysz, Edward J., 88, Merrillville
Kostoff, Maudie Lee Frances (nee Glasgow), 86
McCarthy, Patricia Marie (nee O'Callaghan), 78, Dyer
Nagle, Harvey Bernard
Rivera, Margarita "Mago," 83, East Chicago
Roberson, Mary "Missy" Catherine (nee Frasca), 87, Hobart
Rossi, Marianne (nee Chlopek), 74, Merrillville
Rotkivch, Sophie (nee Drobac), 99, St. John, formerly of Chicago (South Chicago)
Walker Jr., Gary, 90
Walton, Elwin W. "Suitcase," 85, East Chicago
Wilczynski, Alfreda M., 83, Calumet City
Worosz, Leona G. (nee Walerczyk), 92, Hammond
Zencka, Raymond T., 77, Crown Point, formerly of St. John