Arnold, Laura A. (nee Micka), 65

Bailey, Suzanne G. (nee Gauder), 99, Lake Forest, California, formerly of Crown Point

Barnes, Ronald Glenn, 75, Crown Point

Cheesbrough Jr., William A., 63, Griffith

Chismudy, Joan Ann, 79

Cox, Ralph, 76, DeMotte

Emery III, Don, 60, Crown Point

Fant, Mary "Nana," 96, Highland

Gorby, Dennis Leo, 72, Crown Point

Hurysz, Edward J., 88, Merrillville

Kostoff, Maudie Lee Frances (nee Glasgow), 86

McCarthy, Patricia Marie (nee O'Callaghan), 78, Dyer

Nagle, Harvey Bernard

Rivera, Margarita "Mago," 83, East Chicago

Roberson, Mary "Missy" Catherine (nee Frasca), 87, Hobart

Rossi, Marianne (nee Chlopek), 74, Merrillville

Rotkivch, Sophie (nee Drobac), 99, St. John, formerly of Chicago (South Chicago)

Walker Jr., Gary, 90

Walton, Elwin W. "Suitcase," 85, East Chicago

Wilczynski, Alfreda M., 83, Calumet City

Worosz, Leona G. (nee Walerczyk), 92, Hammond

Zencka, Raymond T., 77, Crown Point, formerly of St. John