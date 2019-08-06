{{featured_button_text}}

Berna, Betty, 87, St. John

Bork, Kellie J., 59, Logansport

Bostic Jr., Clifford, 70, Gary

Clousing, James C., 80, St. John

Corman (nee Berna), Renee M., 60, Crown Point

Cunningham, Myrtle Bee, 88, Demotte

Dreiser, Mary U., 98, Hobart

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Henderson, Lois D., 91, Calumet City

Hepp (Waters), Dorothy Ann, 92, Valparaiso

Ingham, Mary Lou, 92, Crown Point

Metanias, Ioannis G., 92, Chicago

Sebestyen, Janice R., 52, St. John

Stephens, Margaret Irene, 92, Hammond

Shepkowski, Cecelia M., 95, Griffith

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.