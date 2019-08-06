Berna, Betty, 87, St. John
Bork, Kellie J., 59, Logansport
Bostic Jr., Clifford, 70, Gary
Clousing, James C., 80, St. John
Corman (nee Berna), Renee M., 60, Crown Point
Cunningham, Myrtle Bee, 88, Demotte
Dreiser, Mary U., 98, Hobart
Henderson, Lois D., 91, Calumet City
Hepp (Waters), Dorothy Ann, 92, Valparaiso
Ingham, Mary Lou, 92, Crown Point
Metanias, Ioannis G., 92, Chicago
Sebestyen, Janice R., 52, St. John
Stephens, Margaret Irene, 92, Hammond
Shepkowski, Cecelia M., 95, Griffith